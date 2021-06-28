Round up of GPL Week 31: Hearts close in on title, Inter Allies destined for relegation

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Accra Hearts of Oak is closer to breaking their 11-year trophy drought after beating arch-rivals Asante Kotoko 1-0 to move three points clear of the top of the table.



A solitary strike from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the second half was enough for the Phobiansn who are at the verge of securing their 21st league title.



Liberty Professionals moved out of the relegation zone with 2-0 victory against Inter Allies who are now destined for relegation as they are nine points away from safety.



Goals from Simon Appiah and Bright Andoh gave the Scientific Soccer lads a comfortable victory for the Tampico Boys whose hopes for survival are very slim.



Accra Great Olympics secured a point away at Elmina Sharks which moved them into third position while Medeama SC held Bechem United to a goalless draw game at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



The last two matches of week 31 would see relegation-threatened King Faisal lock horns with Legon Cities while Karela United take on Ebusua Dwarfs in another fixture.



Below are some results for week 31:



Accra: Hearts of Oak 1-0 Asante Kotoko



Elmina: Elmina Sharks 1-1 Olympics



Sogakope: Inter Allies 0-2 Liberty



Obuasi: AshantiGold SC 0-0 WAFA SC



Dormaa: Aduana Stars 2-0 Dreams FC



Bechem: Bechem United 0-0 Medeama SC



Techiman: Eleven Wonders 3-1 Berekum Chelsea