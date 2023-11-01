Rotary District 9104 members in Ghana support flood victims with GH₵‎100,000 donation

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AS part of its commitment to serve society and living to its mantra of “Service Above Self” , Rotarians in Rotary District 9104 comprising 65 clubs in Ghana as well as over 45 Rotaract clubs partnered with the Ghana Red cross to support victims and communities of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



The partnership involved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) that spelt out modalities through which Rotarians in Rotary District 9104 , as individuals , through their clubs and partners in service and business would harness financial resources, logistics and any other form of support to assist the Ghana Red Cross carry out relief activities including medical assistance to communities and victims affected by the floods. On its part, the red cross was to carry out the necessary assessment and community engagement, evaluate the situation and recommend the most appropriate intervention and support required. In charge of that activity is Jonathan Hope, the disaster manager at Ghana Red Cross supported by the health coordinator Thomas Aapore.



In a brief ceremony on Wednesday 1st November 2023 in Accra, the District Governor of Rotary District 9104 David Osei Amankwah Jnr. supported by Past District Governor Robert Atta, District Governor Nominee, Nana Yaa Siriboe, District Rotaract Representative Dennis Amakye in the presence of other Rotary and Rotaract leaders presented a cheque of GH₵‎100,000 ( One Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis to the Ghana Red Cross.)



“We have had meetings on the way forward and what we expect the Red Cross to do on our behalf. Indeed we have signed an MoU to that effect so that going forward you will organize the distribution of this support to the victims on our behalf. You are already on the grounds and we know that you have good information on all that is going on and where the needs are,” the District Governor of Rotary District 9104 noted.



Mr David Amankwa emphasized that Rotaary District 9104 will continue to gather resources to be delivered to the victims of the flood and thus charged the Ghana Red Cross Society to judiciously ensure an effective distribution process.



He added that as members of the world’s biggest organization of professionals with various backgrounds, Rotary District 9104 will also support the relief efforts with soft support to alleviate the plight of the flood victims.



“More importantly, there are other resources which are soft in nature, which is professional support such as health screening and all manner of support, which we are putting together and will make available to you as additional support beside the cash or physical support that we are giving,” Mr Amankwa said.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the Red Cross were Solomon Gayoni, Secretary General of Ghana Red Cross and supported by team members including Cyril Amegashie, Patrick Brenya and Thomas Aapore.







While expressing gratitude for the kind gesture, the Secretary General of Ghana Red Cross noted that the support will go a long way to bring relief to the victims of the flood.



“For me and for Ghana Red Cross Society, we are very happy because our main or core activities include helping people especially in times of crisis. And we are all aware of the crisis that these vulnerable people are in and for that matter if you have come to collaborate with the Ghana Red Cross Society to get to them at least to alleviate their suffering, I think it is in the right direction,” Mr Gayoni said.



He assured that the donation will reach the target people, emphasizing that the society has a record in relief and disaster management. He further implored other organizations and individuals to emulate the gesture of Rotary District 9104.



Rotary Ghana which recently attained District status, has over the years led various remarkable service development and projects in the areas of health, education, sanitation, and environmental protection.



