Rotary Clubs to end open defecation in 25 communities

Regional News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The people of Donkoase a farming community in the Amansie Central District as well as 24 communities in 6 other districts in Ghana can now heave a sigh of relief after years of engaging in open defecation and lack of access to clean water.



This was after the Rotary Club of Obuasi through the Clean Water and Sanitation Ghana project cut sod for the construction of a mechanized borehole and household micro flush toilets for the people of Donkoase.



According to the World Bank's report in 2020, 17.78% of Ghana’s population 2020, had no access to decent toilets and hence were involved in open defecation.



As of 2015, only one rural household out of ten was using improved household toilets while three in every ten of them practiced open defecation. No district in Ghana has achieved an open defecation-free status.



Again, it has been reported that there is limited private sector interest in rural basic sanitation since there is a perception that investments in rural sanitation businesses are not profitable. Improved sanitation technologies such as household microflush toilets are affordable, hygienic, devoid of flies, and environmentally friendly. Rotary seeks to replace old pit latrines with microflush toilets in Ghana.



To address these challenges, the Rotary Club of Obuasi has partnered Rotary Club of Cape Coast Central and Rotary E- Club Premier 7040, Montreal, Canada to construct 30 mechanized boreholes, 10 toilets for schools as well as 160 household toilets for 25 communities in 6 districts of Ghana.



The project which is expected to be completed in one (1) year is estimated at a cost of $160,000 with funding from The Rotary Foundation through Rotarians in Canada, USA, India, and Ghana to impact 25,000 livelihoods.



Speaking with the media on the sidelines of the sod-cutting ceremony, the outgoing president of the Obuasi Rotary Club, Sarwan Kumar said after undertaking needs assessment exercises, the Club resolved that the major challenge facing most communities in Ghana was lack of access to clean drinking water and proper toilet facilities.



"Having been privy to the challenges communities in Obuasi and its surrounding areas face regarding access to clean water and place of convenience, we at Rotary Club of Obuasi and partners decided to put our resources together to assist them. We believe that this will go a long way to improve sanitation and prevent water-related diseases in beneficiary communities.



He mentioned that members of Rotary Club of Obuasi were committed to helping the less privileged in the society to improve their living standards.



The President-Elect of Rotary Club of Obuasi, Elizabeth Hamenoo also emphasized that as a humanitarian group they have always supported impoverished communities to have access to basic social amenities. She added that they remain committed to the provision of clean water and sanitation in Ghana, an area of focus for Rotary and to ending open defecation in our local communities.



She appealed to users of the facilities to protect and maintain them when completed so that they could stand the test of time.



Nana Kojo Ntosuo III, the Chief of Donkoase lauded the Rotary Club of Obuasi for coming to their aid. He revealed that accessing potable water and decent toilet facilities has been a major challenge for the community.



He pledged to offer his support throughout the construction phase. He again promised to ensure the facilities are properly maintained when completed.



Richard Osei, the Assembly member for the area recounted the ordeal his people go through accessing clean water and a decent toilet. He said, "Donkoase a population of 1,200 people will now have access to household microflush toilets to replace the old dilapidated pit latrine".



Whiles praising the Rotary Club of Obuasi and partners for the gesture, Mr. Osei appealed to them to consider extending it to the surrounding communities.



Rotary is an international service organization formed in 1905 to bring together business and professional leaders to contribute to providing humanitarian services and advance goodwill and peace around the world.



It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all.