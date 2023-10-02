Rotary Clubs of Accra-East and Eau Claire donate 50 Thermal coagulators for cervical pre-cancer treatment

Regional News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a remarkable international collaboration and dedication to women's health, the Rotary Club of Accra-East (RCAE) and the Rotary Club of Eau Claire in the USA have come together to donate 50 thermal coagulators, specialized cervical pre-cancer treatment devices, to underserved communities.



This initiative, with a total cost of $70,000, aims to make life-saving care more accessible to women in need.



The handing over of these critical medical instruments took place at Battor Hospital, on Saturday September 30, 2023 where they were received with gratitude and anticipation.



The thermal coagulators offer a safe and effective alternative to surgical procedures for cervical pre-cancer, not only saving lives but also reducing the burden on healthcare systems and empowering women to take control of their health.



Rotary Club members, healthcare professionals, and community leaders gathered to witness this significant moment.



Speaking at the event, the President of the Rotary Club of Accra-East, Serge Sourou Oga, expressed the significance of this collaboration and the journey that led to this generous donation;



"Today, in a collaborative effort with the Rotary Foundation and the Rotary Club of Eau Claire, we offer these 50 thermal coagulators, specialized cervical pre-cancer treatment devices, to complement your work mainly for under-served communities. This achievement is a gift of hope, empowerment, and a brighter future for women facing the threat of cervical cancer," he said.



The impact of this donation is expected to be far-reaching, particularly in underserved communities in Ghana.



50 health facilities in Ghana are beneficiaries to the initiative as Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), LEKMA Hospital, Greater Accra Region, Ga East Municipal Hospital in the Greater Accra Region, St. Anthony Hospital, Dzodze, Volta Region, War Memorial Hospital, Navrongo in the Upper East Region among others.



Access to cervical pre-cancer treatment will be improved, leading to a higher likelihood of early detection and successful outcomes for women in need.

This initiative also serve as a model for future collaborations between Rotary clubs, organizations, and communities worldwide.



The successful realization of this project would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of numerous Rotarians and partners. The Rotary Club President acknowledged the contributions of various individuals and organizations, including the Rotary Foundation and the leadership of the two Rotary Clubs, Accra-East in Ghana and Eau Claire in the USA.



The initiative has already garnered attention from the Health, Education, and Wellness Rotary Action Group (HEWRAG), which works a lot on cervical cancer.



It may also lead to a presentation at the next Rotary International Convention in Singapore, further highlighting the impact of this collaboration.



In a goodwill message from the members of the Rotary Club of Eau Claire, USA, they expressed their deep appreciation for the opportunity to support Dr Effah and his team at Catholic Hospital - Battor in the fight against cervical cancer in Ghana. They emphasized the life-saving impact these 50 thermal ablation devices will have on women in Ghana and across the world.



While inviting those in attendance to join the Rotary Club of Accra-East and become active Rotarians that selflessly volunteer to improve lives in their communities, Rotarian President Oga recalled that Rotary is 1.4 million passionate individuals in 46,000+ clubs worldwide.



Rotary is both an international organization and a local community leader humanitarian group. Together they lead change in their own backyards and across the world.



NAY