Rotary Club renovates KHC staff quarters

Regional News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A 4-bedroom staff quarters for the Kokrobite Health Centre (KHC) in the Ga South Municipality in the Greater Accra Region was yesterday inaugurated.



The President of the Rotary Club International, Mrs Jennifer Jones, inaugurated the building which was renovated by the Accra East Rotary Club as part of its philanthropic activities.



Mrs Jones, who was in the country as part of a three-day duty tour, said rotary clubs worldwide had an agenda of transforming lives and making positive impacts wherever they found themselves.



She said through various activities by members of the Club, millions of lives had been touched, adding that living and working towards making the world a better and safer place for persons in need was very necessary.



“Rotarians are very kind people who volunteer to make positive impacts wherever they found themselves. Every time I see the completion of developmental projects like this I feel very happy, this is how everybody must make a contribution towards the development of wherever they find themselves.”



“Being sensitive to the needs of our communities and neighbours is very necessary and we do not take that for granted. We are happy to be part of Kokrobite Health Centre’s success story,” she added.



The rotary international president commended all rotarians for their selflessness and dedication towards the vision of the club.



Principal Physician Assistant and Head of KHC, Mr Jerry Nunoo, thanked the Accra East Rotary Club for bringing the “old dilapidated building back to life” and giving hope to the staff and people of the community.



He said that the building was going to boost the morale of the staff to provide timely health care to the sick.



Mr Nunoo assured that his outfit would prioritise maintenance to ensure that the edifice remained in good shape for the longest possible time.



“You have really brought our spirit up and we truly appreciate this kind gesture.



Management will put aside some budget every year to be used on the project for its sustenance.”



“We will continue to collaborate with you and the chiefs here to expand the facility to the next level, from health centre to a polyclinic in the near future,” he added.



Touching on other needs of the KHC, the Physician Assistant mentioned that currently, the health facility needed a hematology machine to help run some tests.



This Laboratory equipment, he said, would help clinicians ascertain whether an infection is bacterial, viral or fungal and also ascertain the cause of anemia for proper and accurate management.



On his part, the Head of the Nii Arde Nkpa family, owners of the Tuba Langma and Kokrobite lands, Daniel NiiArde Tagoe, expressed his profound gratitude to the rotarians for the kind gesture.



He also assured that his outfit would continue to encourage every move directed towards promoting development in the area.



He also called for the continuous promotion of peaceful coexistence among residents, saying without peace there could be no significant development in any area.



Meanwhile, a rotary malaria eradication programme and tree planting project for the Kokrobite area were also launched at the programme.