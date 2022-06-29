Rotary Club refurbishes Nsoatre R/C KG block

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: Yeboah Isaac

The Rotary Club of Sunyani East has commissioned a refurbished 4unit Kindergarten Block with ancillary facilities for Nsoatre Roman Catholic school in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono region.



The facilities include headmistress office, furniture, store, sick bay, text books and 5unit toilet facility to aid effective teaching and learning.

The facility which has replaced the dilapidated structure will provide a safe teaching and learning atmosphere for the kindergarten pupil.



RP Rosemond Anaba, president of the Sunyani East Rotary Club said the facility was constructed through the benevolent of Rotary and its International partners as part of their contribution to improve the education sector.



Madam Anaba appealed to the school authorities to make good use of the facility and ensure its sustainability. She assured of continues visit to the school to check on the facilities and how well it’s been maintained. She called on parents to advantage of the new facility and enrolls their children in school.



Speaking at the commissioning and handing over ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum expressed gratitude to the Sunyani East Rotary Club and it’s International partners for funding the project with an amount of Sixty-Three Thousand, One Hundred and Sixty-One United State Dollars (USD63,161).



He was optimism that the students of the school will make full use of these facilities to improve their education and contribute to the progress of the country by achieving full and rewarding lives in the future. He implores the teachers to give their best by bringing all they have learnt to bear on the pupils for a better impact.



The Head teacher of the school, Mrs. Veronica Amponsah said the Kindergarten pupil used to be under a very dilapidated structure but with the benevolence of Rotary club, the school is going to see a facelift which will also boost the school’s enrollment.



She disclosed that as part of the package, the teachers also received refresher course and training all at the expense of rotary.



