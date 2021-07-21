Rotary Club projects to prioritise girls’ empowerment

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: GNA

Frank Owusu Debrah, Assistant Governor of Rotary District 9102 has indicated that Rotary projects for the 2021/2022 Rotary year will prioritise the empowerment of girls as directed by the Rotary International (RI).



He said the projects could be in the form of literacy, hygiene or any project that could inure to the empowerment of the girl child.



Rotarian Debrah, Who said this at a handing over ceremony of the Rotary Club of Wa at the weekend, indicated that in the 2021/2022 rotary year would be working under the theme: “Serve to Change Lives”.



He indicated that the leadership of District 9102, which comprised of Ghana, Benin, Togo and Niger, was also resolute to charter 10 new clubs within 2021/2022 rotary year.



The AG commended the Rotary Club of Wa for its impact on the lives of the people by giving them good drinking water, quality education, and other services.



Rotarian Sylvester Dery, the Immediate Past President of Rotary Club of Wa, noted that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club successfully executed its projects in collaboration with district assemblies to alleviate the plight of the beneficiary communities.



The projects included drilling and mechanisation of three boreholes at Tabiasi in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District, Zingpen, and Tuopare in the Jirapa and Nandom Municipality respectively, in partnership with the Rotary Club Winsor-1918 in Canada valued at $12,500.00.



On-going drilling and mechanisation of 12 boreholes and the construction of 28 micro-flash toilets in some districts in the region under the “Florence Oregon” project at the cost of $60,160.00.



Community sensitisation on fistula in Bole-Bamboi and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Districts in the Savannah Region in partnership with Rotary Club of Ann Arbor, USA, with the aim of getting women with the disease to report to the health facility for treatment, has been undertaken.



The club has donated over 200 pairs of shoes to school children at Jagluu Basic School in the Wa West District under the “School Shoe Project” in partnership with the Rotary Club of Dzorwulo in the Greater Accra Region.



Rotarian Dery said the club had also planned to donate medical equipment from “Project CURE”, with the Lawra Municipal Hospital and the Wa Catholic Diocesan Health Service to receive a container each of the medical equipment and consumables valued at $400,000.00.



“I am equally grateful to all members of the club and our rotractorian’s for the various roles you played in opening opportunities for the less privileged. Our services are really changing lives as per this year’s theme; “Serve to change lives,” he added.



Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, was granted honorary member of the club.