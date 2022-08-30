Rotary Club donates blood to Ketu South Health Directorate

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

The Ho Chapter of Rotary Club on Saturday, August 27 2022 organised free health screening and raised 158 units of blood in Amedzofe in the Ho West District of the Volta region.



The blood was donated by members of Rotary Club, Lions Club including residents of Amedzofe and was given to Ketu South Municipal Health Directorate, Aflao.



Medical Laboratory Scientist at Ketu South Municipal Hospital, Eric Kwaku Darko said the blood is needed to take care of emergency cases in the municipality and some will be given to private health institutions in the area.



A member of Ho Club, Susana Delali Akosua Kudjoe advised the general public to prioritise blood donation when needed because "if you donate a blood today, trust me,you may think that you're doing it for the good of generality but trust me, a family of yours maybe the beneficiary of the blood you're donating today".



President of the Ho Rotary Club, Simon Fafali Awumey said the exercise was in partnership with Ho Teaching Hospital, Ketu South Municipal Hospital, Salaria Eye Clinc, Amedzofe College of Education, including Lions Club.



He revealed that the Club has recently "donated a mobile clinic van to the Ho Teaching Hospital and it cost us almost about $198,000.00 and soon we will commission that for the whole public to know".



He further noted that the Club is operating in about seven areas including education, health and community empowerment and has done a good number of projects in the Volta region.



Simon also said they chose to organise the exercise in Amedzofe because "one key thing is the tourist sites because every community has a health need but we want to promote tourism also in the Volta region so we chose Amedzofe for all these clubs from all these countries and cities across Ghana to see the tourist sites that we've in the Volta region, that is one key thing, to promote and is also fall under economic and development portion of the Rotary Club"



Lion, Nehemiah Attigah who led Lions Club members from Accra Golden Lions Club in an interview said they collaborated with Rotary Club to give the free health screening because "we do the same thing, we serve humanity".



Co-Chairman of Rotary Ghana, Andrews Ofosuhene said, they've screened over four hundred residents of malaria, diabetes, blood pressure, eyes related problems, HIV among other uncommon illnesses.



He urged members of the various clubs to continue to impact communities positively.