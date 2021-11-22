You are here: HomeNews2021 11 22Article 1407247

Music of Monday, 22 November 2021

Rootikal Swagger releases song for World Cup, ‘Qatar 2022’

Ghanaian versatile act, Rootikal Swagger, known in normal life as Richard Quaittoo, has a new single for World cup 2022, which will be hosted in Qatar.

The 3Tymz Vibration Recordz Frontliner releases this International single dubbed “Qatar 2022”. This is a lovely afrobeat vibe you would love to listen to over and over.

The artist tackled the unity and love in football, as we all come together to make the world a better place.

“Qatar 2022” is produced by Mel Blakk.

