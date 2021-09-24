Roof caves in as fire engulfs Ghana Rubber Products Limited

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

An early morning fire that swept through portions of the Ghana Rubber Company Limited in Accra was brought under control after a swift response from personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service.



According to an eyewitness, the fire started from one of the sections from where takeaway food packs were being produced.



“Around 7:30 this morning, as they were producing these packs and moving them outside, I noticed a small spark of fire – we use gas in making the packs, and so we immediately started mobilizing for water to put it out but before we knew it, the fire had escalated.



“There were chemicals there as well and so it contributed to the fire. It started from the area with the take-away rolls. There were a number of boys there at the time also busily going about their work when it happened,” the eyewitness told GhanaWeb.



Briefing GhanaWeb after the fire, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Alhaji Nuhu Jibril, the Accra regional Fire Commander, said that it took their timely and professional intervention to get the fire doused in minutes.



“This morning, we received a distress call at 7:36am that there is fire outbreak at Ghana Rubber Products Limited and the fire involved one of their storerooms where they keep their raw materials for the poly packs. Within one minute after the call, we were able to dispatch the first fire appliance to be on the grounds.



“Looking at the situation, as professionals, we also dispatched additional five appliances,” he said.



He also explained that although there was no casualty and little damage, parts of the affected building caved in on one of the people there, but he has since been rushed to the hospital.



“In the course of fighting the fire, part of the roofing caved and then one of the workers who was around was injured but however, he was quickly rushed by an ambulance; we had by then called an ambulance,” he explained.



