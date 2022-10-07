‘Romantic’ Samira publicly displays affection on Bawumia’s birthday

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is characteristic of Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President of Ghana to publicly display her emotions and appreciation for her husband on every occasion of his birthday.



This year wasn’t any different.



The beautiful spouse of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia didn’t mince words when she described her husband as her sweetheart.



On the occasion of his 59th birthday, Samira took to her Facebook page to pay glowing tribute to her own, acknowledging his role in the lives of herself and their children and his commitment towards nation-building.



“Happy 59th birthday, sweetheart Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. We're grateful to Allah for protecting and guiding you throughout the years. The kids and I are proud of your commitment to our family and the entire nation,” she wrote.



See the full post below:



