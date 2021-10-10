Roman Fathers sexually abusing church members in Accra?

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

There seems to be uneasy tension among the Accra priesthood of the Roman Catholic Church as the attention of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra has been drawn to several cases of sexual abuse.



A letter intercepted by 3news.com purportedly being a reply to concerns raised by a member of the Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Dansoman assured of thorough investigations into the cases.



“Let me take this opportunity to thank you for being bold and championing this course (sic) and for bringing this to my notice with suggestions,” Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie stated in his reply dated Tuesday, September 28, 2021.



“I would arrange for you to meet with the Accra Archdiocesan Officer in charge of Sexual Abuse Cases to furnish him with all the information you have on this matter,” he stated.



It is unclear if the lady in question is a victim of sexual abuse.



But Most Rev. Bonaventure Kwofie assured that all the alleged sexual harassment cases will be thoroughly investigated “and those found culpable sanctioned appropriately”.



“We will also find ways and means to curb this menace and make the Church a welcoming place for all.”



He sought prayers “for me and for all priests as we strive to imitate the Good Shepherd, Our Lord Jesus Christ”.



The Roman Catholic Church across the world has in the last few decades been plagued with an avalanche of child abuse accusations.



The most recent being the abuse of 216,000 children by members of the clergy in France since 1950.



A Vatican statement said Pope Francis “felt pain” over the findings, and expressed hopes for a “path of redemption”.



Ghanaians were recently incensed by an Anglican priest who kissed some female students of the St Monica’s College of Education in Mampong as his way of motivating them.



He has since apologized for his action.