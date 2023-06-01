Role of honorary consuls in complex diplomatic and consular functions invaluable – Ayorkor Botchwey

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has emphasized the role played by honorary consuls in today's global context of diplomacy and international relations.



Speaking at the 2023 The Congress of the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC) Regional Conference for Honorary Consuls on the African Continent in Accra on May 27, 2023, the minister highlighted that honorary consuls play a vital role in assisting countries in managing various issues arising from intergovernmental relations, ultimately benefiting states and their citizens.



"Our global environment is rapidly evolving, and international relations and diplomacy now involve other non-state actors in addition to diplomatic agents. We have witnessed the involvement of principal agents, the private sector, and individuals. In light of the complexities and multifaceted nature of diplomatic and consular functions, the role played by honorary consuls is invaluable. Through their work, honorary consuls support sending and receiving countries in managing the myriad challenges that arise in intergovernmental relations, particularly economic opportunities that benefit our countries and nationals," she said.



The minister expressed hope that the conference would serve as a platform for generating programs and projects that would mutually benefit sending and receiving nations.



The conference was attended by several dignitaries, including the Dean of the Honorary Consular Corps in Ghana, Dimitri Avraam, FICAC President Nikolas Margaropoulos, World Bank Country Director to Ghana Pierre Laporte, and other honorary consuls from across the continent.



The 2023 FICAC Conference, held under the theme "FICAC Perspectives in Africa and the Role of Honorary Consuls," provided an opportunity for various speakers to share insights on the subject. Participants also benefited from a training session conducted by FICAC.



Established in Copenhagen in October 1982, FICAC was formed to bring together Consular Associations or Corps from around the world, fostering experience sharing and coordinated efforts to enhance the status and effectiveness of the Consul, the oldest institution serving international bilateral relations.



As a global network of Consular Associations, FICAC aims to support and improve the status, legitimacy, and effectiveness of all consular officers in receiving states.





Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















GA/SARA