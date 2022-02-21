Rodents, weed outgrow newly-built district hospital at Yilo Krobo

General News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Completed and handed over to the government in January 2021, the current state of the Yilo Krobo District Hospital in the Eastern region has been reduced to a place littered with overgrown weeds and rats.



This, according to a report by adomonline.com, has turned the 120-bed health facility into an almost inhabitable one, with the government yet to indicate when it can be properly put to use.



Although it already has medical equipment, a fully-furnished administration block, and a standby ambulance, the report added that the facility however lacks human resources.



Because of this, other health facilities like the Atoa Hospital have been forced to take on extra work, the report added.



Isaac Otoo, the leader of a pressure group in Yilo Krobo district, is unhappy about the situation.



He expressed shock at the fact that the facility, with all that it has to make the lives of many people much better, can be left to rot.



He added that the million-dollar facility has not been overtaken by rodents.



He also complained about the disinterest by medical personnel posted to the area due to the situation.



“People have to queue for long hours at health facilities in the area while Yilo Krobo District hospital is idle.



“If we put so much money here, why should we keep it closed when our people do not have access to healthcare?” he quizzed.



He wants the government to save the facility by ensuring that it is immediately put to the right use.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Yilo Krobo, Eric Tetteh, has however given assurances that the place will come back to life as soon as the Ministry of Finance gives clearance to the Ministry of Health to recruit the supporting staff needed to ensure the place runs.



“I have followed up on this issue and the Health Minister has assured me the hospital will soon be opened,” he said.



