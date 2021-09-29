Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor accuses Chief of Staff of auctioning state properties

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson–Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor has expressed worry over the Chief of Staff’s utter disregard for the laws of the country and auctioning off cars and other state properties.



According to him, he has information that the Chief of Staff has written to several state institutions calling on them to make available cars and other state properties to be auctioned.



“I'm told that it’s something she has been doing, she has written to several state institutions asking them to auction the state property under their care,” he told Accra-based OKAY FM.



He indicated that what is even worrying is the fact that the Chief of Staff is appointing her own auctioneers to oversee the auctions.



On the auction that has sent him to court, he said the manner in which the auction was done was contrary to Section 83 of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) and should be declared null and void.



Against this backdrop, the legislator is in court to seek the declaration that “the Chief of Staff has no authority to approve the disposal of the nine vehicles in the possession of the Kumasi Technical University by auction sale”.



Background



The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamakpor, has sued the state over the public auction of nine unserviceable vehicles belonging to the Kumasi Technical University.



Mr. Dafeamakpor’s contention is that the approval for the action, said to have taken place in December 2020, was given by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



He is seeking a declaration that “the Chief of Staff has no authority to approve the disposal of the nine vehicles in the possession of the Kumasi Technical University by auction sale.”



The MP also contends that the manner in which the auction was done was contrary to Section 83 of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) and should be declared null and void.