Rockson Dafeamekpor safe, discharged from hospital after accident

General News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has been released from the 37 Military hospital after being treated following his near-fatal crash on Saturday, August 14.



Together with colleague legislators, the South Dayi MP was involved in an accident on the Aveyime road while en route to Accra after attending the funeral of Samuel Okudzeto’s father in the Volta Region.



Although the vehicle he was travelling in somersaulted a number of times upon collision, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the legislator who is also a member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee escaped unhurt but was rushed to the hospital for treatment.



Citinewsroom reports that an interview with Ashaiman MP, Ernest Henry Norgbey, who was in the company of Mr Dafeamekpor disclosed that the latter is hale and hearty.



“Doctors say there is no problem with him. They say he is okay. There was no prescription, which means that he is fine. They have discharged him. He has been cracking jokes; I mean he is hale and hearty, there is nothing wrong and there was no casualty. By and large, everything is fine,” Mr Norgbey told Citinews.



The accident occurred after a KIA truck loaded with concrete blocks ran into the South Dayi MP’s vehicle, forcing the car to somersault a couple of times in the process.



There were no casualties in the crash.