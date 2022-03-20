Roche Ghana, Ghana Medical Association sign MoU

Health News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: Richard Selormey, Contributor

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and Roche Products Ghana Limited, the local affiliate of the Swiss-based pharmaceutical giant F. Hoffmann-La Roche, in a short ceremony signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday, 11th March at the National Secretariat of the GMA.



This MOU is to provide the framework for a collaboration between the Ghana Medical Association and Roche Ghana to improve the quality of healthcare for non-communicable diseases in general in the country with an emphasis on cancer care.



The Country Manager, Dr. Philip Anderson, expressed his elation about the partnership. He stressed the importance of collaboration between industry and health professionals in the interest of serving patients better and improving healthcare as a whole.



He also affirmed the readiness of Roche to collaborate with the Association over the course of the partnership to ensure the objectives are achieved. Dr. Anderson was also optimistic that the partnership will lead to a long-lasting impact on healthcare, especially for cancer care in the country.



On his part, the GMA President, Dr. Frank Serebour, was hopeful the partnership will deliver significant improvement in the quality of health care in Ghana.

At the heart of this is creating the needed awareness while also equipping more health professionals with the requisite expertise to better manage people with cancer and other non-communicable diseases. This, he believes, will significantly reduce the debilitating effects and unfortunate untimely deaths caused by these diseases.



He emphasized the need for key actors in the health sector to pool resources together and work on areas of common interest to complement the government's efforts in ensuring that every Ghanaian gets the best health care possible.

He also spoke of the readiness of the Ghana Medical Association to partner with other corporate entities to intervene in often under-resourced aspects of health care like newborn care and emergency care.



Roche is the world's largest biotechnology company and a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. Their areas of interest include oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and diseases of the central nervous system.



