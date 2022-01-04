'Robinhood' Ablakwa far better than NPP big men hiding stolen cash - NDC man

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Elikem Kotoko, a popular communicator of the opposition National Democratic Congress has launched a defence for Member of Parliament for North Tongu, the Honourable Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa after a New Patriotic Party activist, Kabenlah Muah, alleged that the North Tongu MP is “corrupt” judging from his various initiatives which is far above his salary or Common Fund allocation.



The NDC’s Kotoko believes that “granted” the allegations of corruption against the MP could stick, it is far better to have a corrupt politician who loots and shares “Robinhood style” with his people than those public officers who loot and keep.



THe NPP supporter who accused Ablakwa was speaking in reaction to the recent launch of a furniture and footwear bank in North Tongu as well as other initiatives by Ablakwa, who has twice been voted MP of the year – by a local radio station – for his various initiatives outside government funding.



“Where did he get the money from? He has not worked publicly or privately before joining politics. This defines who a corrupt politician is.” Kabenlah wrote.



But reacting, Mr. Kotoko described the views of Kabenlah Muah as “myopic”.



“Granted, without admitting this myopic view of the said NPP activist were true, who is the ultimate beneficiary of such benevolence?” He asked.



“I will prefer a corrupt politician who uses his corrupt wealth to develop his people to one who keeps the wealth to his chest or his family. Imagine Gabby and all other NPP leaders were doing same, isn’t that development, kpordawoe!” He added.



“Kudos, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa certainly, you are doing something so great and worth emulating. A good leader is one who knows how best to lobby for his constituents” he ended.



The North Tongu MP has since announced an 11-point plan for more development for the people of North Tongu under the vision of under-promising but over-delivery in 2022.



TWI NEWS