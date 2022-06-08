Robbery suspect, two victims killed during gun attack in Tamale

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Three people were killed when armed men launched an attack in the Northern Region capital, Tamale, Tuesday evening, officials have confirmed.



A statement from the Ghana Police Service said the deceased include “one alleged robbery suspect and two victims.”



“Two others including one of the alleged robbery suspects and one other victim sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving medical attention,” the statement published on the police’s Facebook post indicated.



Although details are sketchy at the moment, some social media users have been sharing some visuals from the scene, raising some concerns about the security situation in that part of Ghana.



The Police however said they are “working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to justice.”