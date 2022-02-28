Robbery suspect shot dead at Nyariga Forest – Police

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Police says robbers were attacking market women



Two robbery suspects in Nyariga on the run, Police



Police engage in a shootout with robbers near Bolgatanga



The Ghana Police Service has said that its officers in the Upper East Region have shot and killed a suspected robber during a shootout at Nyariga Forest, near Bolgatanga.



According to the Police, the suspected robbers, three in number, were engaged by its officers on patrol, in a shootout, after intelligence gathered showed that the robbers were attacking market women from the Nyariga market.



It, however, indicated that two of the suspected robbers who were engaged in the shootout managed to escape.



“The robbers engaged the Police in a shootout, and one was gunned down in the process, but the two others managed to escape. The injured suspect was rushed to the Regional Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer. Meanwhile, his body has been deposited at the Regional Hospital Morgue for preservation.



“Items retrieved from him (the dead suspect) include the pump-action gun with serial No MVS4951A loaded with five (5) rounds of BB cartridge ammunition he was using. Also, a backpack containing eleven rounds of the same BB cartridge ammunition was retrieved from the scene,” a statement on the Facebook page of the Police said.



The Police also urged members of the Nyariga community and its environs to help provide information that will lead to the arrest of the two suspect robbers who managed to escape.



