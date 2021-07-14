Robbery is the main cause of national insecurity – Brigadier Nunoo Mensah

General News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah, has blamed the rise in national insecurity on armed robbery cases.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on ‘Fact Sheet’ which is aired on eTV Ghana, he noted that he has been around for over eight decades, hence his conclusion is based on analysis made over a long period of time.



“If we’re to put it onto a graph, you’ll realize that insecurity is actually rising and the causes of this rise are mostly socio-economic”, he said.



Further speaking on the state of the nation's security, he said, “When we have matters like this, I try to go behind the scene to find out how we got here. Everybody knows that all is not well with our security and it’s obvious. To start with, a simple thing like robbery is now on the rampage.”



Brigadier Nunoo explained that people are resorting to robbery because they are facing hard times and when people find themselves in such situations, they do things that they do not want to do.



On that note, he resolved that if the economy is fixed, then people would not have too much of a hard time making a living and in turn, would not have to go into robbery.