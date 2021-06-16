Robbery incidents: ‘Ghana is no more safe, govt must sit up’ – Minority

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Minority has said government must demonstrate leadership in dealing with crime in Ghana



•They stressed that the killing of policemen has reduced the police-to-civilian ratio



•The minority has therefore said government must up its game







The Minority in Parliament has called on the president to put measures in place to deal with the recent rise in violent crimes in the country.



This call follows Monday’s armed robbery attack on a bullion van at Jamestown, which left a policeman and a trader dead.



Addressing the media in Parliament, Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament, James Agalga, said the killing of policemen worsens the police-to-civilian ratio in the country.



“Four more years for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has begun with a rise in crime. Ghanaians no longer feel safe compared to our immediate past. Violent crime-related cases, particularly robbery, are shaking the foundations of our nation, and it is only fair and a duty for us to call on the Nana Akufo-Addo administration to up its game.”



“We are calling on the President, Chairman of the Security Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure the peace and security in a country that has remained an oasis of peace in a troubled region is not compromised.”



Some armed robbers on motorbikes and a taxi cab, on Monday, June 14, 2021, shot to death a police officer and a trader and also injured the driver of a bullion van they attacked at Adedenkpo, a suburb of Jamestown.



The robbers are said to have made away with an undisclosed amount of money aboard the van.



The development adds to the tall list of robbery attacks launched on bullion vans in various parts of the country.



The Ghana Police Service has already announced a GH¢20,000 bounty for information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack.