Robbery Attacks: 'Police are not God' - Sam Pyne to Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne, has called on Ghanaians to assist the Ghana Police Service in fighting crimes.



In recent times, crimes have been happening in regular succession and this has become a serious matter of concern to the citizenry.



On Monday, June 14, 2021, a Police officer was shot dead in broad daylight by armed robbers who attacked a bullion van he was escorting in a vicinity at Jamestown, Accra.



The robbers also injured the driver of the van and killed a trader while two women on board escaped unhurt.



Another bullion van on the Kasoa road was attacked yesterday.



Days ago, there was another report of armed robbers' attack at a forex bureau in Osu, Accra.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Sam Pyne expressed worry over the recent spate of criminal activities in the nation.



He believed winning the fight against corruption is the responsibility of all and sundry, opining the Police cannot solely fight against crime.



He advised the citizens to provide intel on criminals so as to nip crime in the bud.



"Fighting crime, the Police are not God . . . We have to provide an intel to the security agencies to work with. We know those who engage in such things . . . It will be difficult for the security agencies if you don't give them the intel . . . It is difficult to read the mind of a criminal before he commits the crime. So, when people talk about prevention, it's the duty of all of us," he said.