Robbers kill police in bullion van at Korle-Bu, driver seriously injured

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A police officer in a bullion van and a passerby were on Monday (June 14) shot and killed by armed robbers at Korle-Bu around the Bukom boxing arena in Accra.



Videos posted on social media show the policeman's lifeless body dripping with blood after the attackers had bolted making away with the officer's gun.



According to eye witnesses, whereas the two victims died on the spot, the bullion van driver, who sustained injuries was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on this developing story, a tweep reported that there's been "an attack on bullion van initiated by 4 motorbikes around the Bukom boxing Arena area. The policeman in the van shot dead, and his gun stolen by the robbers... It happened about 45-60mins ago."



The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy. Police have yet to comment on the development.