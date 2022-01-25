Robbers kill gold buyer, make away with 324 grams of gold at Jacobu

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police urge gold buyers to be on the lookout



Operation Bush launched to apprehend gold robbery gang



Public urged to volunteer information to police



The Ghana Police Service says it has launched a special operation to arrest a robbery gang who shot a gold buyer and made away with 324 grams of gold at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region.



According to the police, the robbery incident occurred on Monday, January 24, 2022, when the robbers attacked the gold dealer who was transporting gold from Attabrakoso towards Huu.



“The armed gang of four after killing their victim also made away with several unspecified amounts of money together with some mobile phones and fled into a nearby bush,” the police wrote in a Facebook post.



In response to the incident, the Police Service said it has launched the special operation dubbed “Bush Operation” to apprehend the suspects behind the crime.



The police, while urging the public to come forward with information leading to the arrest of the gang, has also appealed to gold buyers to be on the lookout for the robbers who may approach them to sell off their booty.



“The police are appealing to gold buyers to be on the lookout for the gang when they come to sell off their booty. Also, any suspicious gold dealer(s) should be reported to the Police for a possible quick arrest.



“Further, details will be provided by the Ashanti Regional Police Command in due course.

“Anyone with any information on the said robbery incident should contact the Police emergency numbers 18555 and 191,” the police added.