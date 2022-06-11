Robber, 40, sentenced 20 years

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has jailed a 40-year-old man for twenty years for robbing a trader of his cash and items valued over GHS11,000.00.



Daniel Agyemang pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime, to wit, robbery, and robbery and he was convicted on his own plea.



In sentencing, the Court considered the seriousness and rampant nature of crime in the society as well as Agyemang's plea for mercy.



His accomplice, Christian Dornyo, alias "Soldier," who is standing trial with him, denied the offence and also denied knowing Agyemang, the convict.

Meanwhile, four of their accomplices only named as: Ibrahim, Abacha, Edem, and “MP” are on the run.



Police Chief Inspector George Nana Akomeah told the Court presided over by Mr. K.K Obiri-Yeboah that Morris Ofosu Agyapong, the complainant. was a trader and a resident of New Aplaku-Weija.



He said Agyemang was unemployed whilst Dornyo was a barber and on July 25, 2021, at about 0030 hours, the complainant who operated a drinking spot in the area, had closed from work and when he got to his house, the main gate was locked.



Chief Inspector Akomeah said he was calling his wife through their back window when Agyemang, armed with a knife, together with Ibrahim and Abacha also armed with knives assisted by Dornyo, Edem and MP, attacked and robbed the complainant of his two cellular phones valued GHS4,500.00, GHS3,000.00, silver chain valued GHS350.00, a black bag containing perfumes and a wristwatch, all valued GHS500.00.



The Court heard that they also forced their victim to transfer GHS699.00 from his mobile money (Momo) account into Abacha’s Momo account, afterwards they tied him up with a rope and gagged him with their handkerchiefs to prevent him from calling for help.



Chief Inspector Akomeah said the gang dumped him into a nearby bush and bolted with the booty, adding that on May 30, 2022, Agyemang, who had been diverting police attention as an informant on intended robberies at a different location again went and told police his accomplices would plan another robbery, went to the Weija Divisional Police Commander to give false information.



Prosecution said the Commander also communicated Agyemang’s information to the Regional Commander for assistance and the Regional Commander invited Agyemang for further information.



He said upon interrogation, Agyemang confessed to the various robberies he and his accomplices had committed, and later, he led the Police to arrest Dornyo at Agbogbloshie.

The convict also led the Police to the complainant’s house, among other places that they had been for their robbery expeditions, Prosecution told the Court.

Police said in their cautioned statements they admitted the offences and they were arraigned accordingly.