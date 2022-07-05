Roads submerged in Accra after Tuesday’s downpour

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some roads in the capital city on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, have been taken over by flood waters.



The roads got submerged following a downpour in the early hours of the day.



Areas affected by the floods include Okponglo, Odawna, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, and Mataheko among other places.



The floods took over the roads as motorists and pedestrians struggled to reach their destinations.





At Okponglo near Legon, the area was heavily flooded with vehicles having to wait in traffic for over 20 minutes, ClassFMonline’s Cecil Mensah reported.



Commercial motorbike riders popularly called ‘Okada’ took advantage of the situation to cash in.