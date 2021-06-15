Roads in my constituency are of poor quality - Dr. Apaak

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has decried the deplorable nature of roads in his constituency.



The MP, in a statement, wondered why the President announced his second term as the ‘second year of roads', but his constituency has been deprived of motorable roads.



He said although some roads are said to have been completed, that is not the case.



The legislator disclosed he has filed a question for the Roads Minister, to answer on the quality of work ongoing in his constituency.



Builsa South Roads – No doubt, the roads in Builsa South are terrible in the “second year of roads”. On record, some of the roads are supposed to have been completed and others, work ongoing. But, in reality, the story is different. For a few, such as the Uwasi – Fumbisi stretch of the Fumbisi – Zamsa 33.5km road, where work is supposedly ongoing, I must say in all honestly that the quality of work is poor, shoddy.



My checks have confirmed that the contractor doing the shoddy work is one Alhaji Samba. The construction company, Samba Co. Ltd, was awarded the contract on April 5th, 2018, work commenced on March 27, 2019, and was expected to have been completed on September 27, 2020. Samba Co. Ltd should have completed DFR/UER/GOG/RF/NCT/SI/BN/LOT 3/2017, (33.5km) stretching from Fumbisi, through Uwasi to Zamsa by now.



I have therefore filed a question to the Minister for Roads and Highways on the quality of the ongoing work and when the road will be completed.



I will be asking the Minister to consider changing the contractor or compel the contractor to redo the road in a manner that will meet acceptable standards. Questions on other roads in the Builsa South District, when admitted by the Speaker, will be communicated.