Roads in my constituency are causing miscarriages – Madina MP

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Madina constituency, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu, has justified his reason to lead the youth in the constituency to go on a rampage.



The lawmaker who was speaking to NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ sounded frustrated over the deplorable state of roads in his constituency.



He said bad roads in his constituency which have not been attended to by the government have killed innocent people including unborn babies.



“The number of miscarriages due to these roads are uncountable,” the worried MP said.







