Roads in Dormaa West get facelift

Regional News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: Unknown

The road sector in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region has seen a major facelift as part of the Assembly's developmental agenda towards improving economic activities in the area.



According to the District Chief Executive(DCE) for the area, Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the Assembly has chalked successes in the road sector aimed at enhancing access to the various communities in the District.



Speaking at the first ordinary meeting of the Assembly for the year 2022, Francis Kwadwo Oppong revealed that the Diabaa-Kraakrom, Diabaa-Atesikrom-Yaakrom, Nyamebekyere Junction-Nkwantaso-Kwakuanya and Kwakuanya-Kwadwomokrom- Asuontam roads have all received facelifts.



He added that a 2 kilometre of the Nkrankwanta town roads has already been awarded on contract by the Regional Highways Authority and work is expected soon.



"several works ranging from roads to infrastructure are on-going. As you can see the Diabaa to Kraakrom road, Diabaa to Atesikrom through Yaakrom road, Nyamebekyere Junction to Nkwantaso through Kwakuanya road, Kwakuanya to Kwadwomokrom through Asuontam road all with culverts and drains are under construction.



"Also, 2km Nkrankwanta town road from District Assembly through to the DCE residence has been awarded by Regional Highways with drains".



The District Chief Executive assured that the Assembly will not relent on its developmental agenda despite the huge financial burden.