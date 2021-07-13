Roads Minister visits Tema tollbooth accident scene

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021
Source: gna.org.gh
Mr Kwesi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways on Monday visited the Tema Tollbooth accident scene which claimed one life leaving six others with various degrees of injuries.
The Minister, overwhelmed with emotions expressed shock at the nature of the accident as the Tollbooth had a solid embankment to protect the staff working inside the booth.
“Even though they had put in measures at the tollbooths to ensure the safety of the operators it was surprising that such an accident should occur,” Mr Amoako-Attah stated saying the accident was regrettable.
He gave the assurance that government would stand by the families and take care of all the medical bills of the injured as well as take full responsibility of the burial expenses of the deceased.
He said the victims suffered the accident in line of duty and must be catered for, stressing however that the Ministry would review safety measures to ensure that the Tollbooths were safe.
“We learn from mistakes and such an incident, would review a report from Superintendent of Police, William Asante, the MTTD Regional Commander who was at the scene and based on the report the ministry will review the construction of the tollbooths,” he said.
The Minister later visited the victims at the Tema General Hospital.
Chief Inspector William Asante told the Ghana News Agency at the accident scene that it occurred when the driver of the tipper truck crashed into a salon car and the tollbooth in an attempt to crossover from one side to the other.