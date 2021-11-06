Roads Minister threatens to terminate road contracts over capacity

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has threatened contractors who have abandoned their sites over lack of funds will lose their contracts.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament Friday, the Road Minister revealed that most of the contractors who have abandoned their work usually lack the capacity to deliver but rather use the delay in releasing funds by the government as an excuse.



“There are so many contractors in our constituencies who have been awarded contracts but are not working under the guise of non-payment. And a lot of them have not worked to the standard to be paid, as much as there are some outstanding payments,” he disclosed.



He said most Contractors have classifications that were not properly examined before they were awarded the job.



“Currently, there is a reclassification ongoing in my office. I am assuring you (Parliament) from 2022 my Ministry would award contracts to potential contractors who have the capacity to work. I don’t want any of my colleagues to suffer because I am also an MP,” he stated.



Responding to questions from the MP for Adentan, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan on the ARS Roundabout to Dzen Ayor dual carriage road in his constituency, Mr. Amoako-Atta said the ongoing reclassification exercise would solve that issue.



The move, according to the minister, will ensure only contractors with capacity will be awarded projects to work on.