You are here: HomeNews2022 02 10Article 1465468

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: peacefmonline.com

Roads Minister is too 'emotional' and 'arrogant' - Adaklu MP

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwame Governs Agbodza play videoKwame Governs Agbodza

The Ranking Member on Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza says the sector Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta's idea to convert the empty tollbooths into washrooms was ‘bogus’.

To him, the minister has no authority whatsoever to convert empty tollbooths into washrooms.

He, however, tagged the sector minister as an “arrogant” person who does not take directives.

“He is too emotional and an arrogant person,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Listen to interview:



Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment