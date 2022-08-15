Roads Minister inspects work on Ofankor to Nsawam road

Regional News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has inspected ongoing works on the Ofankor to Nsawam Road.



The inspection exercise, which took place on Friday, August 12, saw the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga West Assembly and the resident engineer, joining Mr. Amoako Atta to inspect the progress of work on the road.



The said project upon completion will have 10 lanes and ease the difficulties of motorists who ply the Ofankor to Nsawam route.



The MCE, Clement Wilkinson, complained about the unmotorable nature of the roads to the minister. He also lamented the associated heavy vehicular traffic that inconveniences motorists plying the road.



While interacting with the Roads Minister, Mr. Wilkinson further allayed the fears of the minister and promised that hawkers would be duly moved to the designated market space provided for the contractors to do their work smoothly.



According to Mr. Amoako-Attah, the Ofankor to Nsawam Road needs to be finished on time due to its economic relevance.



“This road must be done quickly because of its importance”, the minister said while noting that the daily inconveniences of drivers and other road users must cease.



The Ministry of Roads in a statement earlier this year, reportedly said the road also serves as a major arterial for communities in the Ga West Municipal Assembly, namely Pokuase, Amasaman, Medie, Sarpeiman and others.



“The strategic location of the Ofankor-Nsawam road makes it one of the most important links in Ghana’s network as it serves the northern, central, western, and southern parts of the country, thereby generating a huge band of influence on the transportation for the people of Ghana,” the statement noted.



Mr. Amoako-Attah further encouraged all authorities involved in the project to assist in ensuring that it is finished in due time without any challenges.