Roads Minister hints at major demolition of illegal structures along highways

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwasi Amoako-Attah expresses shock at buildings along highways



Government declares 2022 as another year of roads



Tamale interchange 95% complete



The Roads and Highways Ministry is set to embark on a major demolition exercise of structures along key highways in the country to pave way for dualization of some roads.



Speaking to journalists after inspecting some road projects in the Northern Region, the sector minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah raised concerns about the rising level of infrastructures along the highways – a situation he says could derail the dualization project.



He warned that all such structures without requisite accreditation will be demolished.



Mr. Amoako – Attah said no building or structure would be spared despite the social status of the owner.



“The Accra – Kumasi dualization is going on in earnest and soo many sections will be started any moment from now. As I drive between Accra and Kumasi, soo many private individual projects and developments are coming up and I became frightened. Everybody wants to site his project by the roadside. As road works are being carried out throughout the country by the government of President Akufo-Addo, people should be cautious, people should be proactive and people should always cross-check with the relevant agencies in my ministry to make sure that they are siting their projects and properties at the right places,” he said during a media engagement.



“At this stage, I’m advising and if I’m pushed…I’m warning every potential developer that if you make that mistake and start your construction, we will get to you soon and when we get to you even if it’s a 10-storey building it will be demolished. Every Ghanaian should know that. No Ghanaian is bigger than this country and if we get to you, whoever you are, whatever money that you think you have…to us, you are joking,” Kwasi Amoako stressed.



It is however unclear when the demolition exercise will commence.