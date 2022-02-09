Roads Minister has no power to convert tollbooths into washrooms - Agbodza

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ranking Member on Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, says the sector Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta, has no authority to convert empty tollbooths into washrooms.



He said the location of the tollbooths will not even permit one to convert such facilities into washrooms for drivers.



Mr. Agbodza was responding to a statement by the Roads Minister on various media platforms that the vacant tollbooths were going to be converted into washrooms for drivers.



The Minister announced the government’s decision to refurbish all tollbooth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for use by motorists.



This was after pressure was mounted on him to remove the tollbooths since they were not in use.



Speaking to the media, Kwesi Amoako-Attah stated that the use of toll booths will deter motorists from urinating indiscriminately on the highways.



“We even want to refurbish all tollbooth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for the use by motorists so that we advised them to desist from that practice where sometimes you see cars stopping on the highway and people getting down to wee-wee as we usually see,” he told media men.



Kwesi Amoako Atta rebutting the claims made by Mr. Agbodza, emphatically stated that the Ranking Member is talking out of ignorance and quoting him out of context.



The Roads Minister explained that his statement had been taken out of context adding that, “it was just a passing comment”.