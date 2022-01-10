Road users worried over unrepaired culvert that caved in in Tarkwa

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Correspondence from Western Region



Residents of Tarkwa have expressed worry over the delay in the reconstruction of a section of the road that has caved in at Cyanide Junction, a suburb of Tarkwa. According to road users, this poses a threat to them as it can cause an accident in the area.



The section of the road that caved in is a big culvert in the area that links various gutters to a bigger drain.



This started over a month ago but has extended into part of the main road.



To caution road users about this, NADMO officials have barricaded the place with caution tape to warn roads users.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Tarkwa Municipal Urban Roads Engineer, Mr. Derrick Obeng stated that the culvert at the Cyanide Junction had been awarded to the Coastal Development Authority long before the culvert started caving in.



He explained that “we have informed the contractor about the deteriorating nature of the road, so we are waiting for him to come and fix it”.



“Apart from that we have another option of urban roads fixing it with urban roads fund budget, but with that one, it has to go through a long process, so that will delay, so we are relying heavily on the CODA project which has been awarded already. We are going to push to bring the contractor to the site,” he added.



