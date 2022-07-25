Road tolls reintroduction: Ofori-Atta not fit for purpose - Agbodza

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ranking Member of the Roads Committee of Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has berated Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, for stating in his presentation that the collection of tolls will resume on the Tema Motorway under the Ministry of Roads and Highways (MoRH) Public-Private Partnership (PPP).



Governs Agbodza, who is the Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency, said he is particularly annoyed by what he describes as lies peddled by the finance minister, especially, on the Accra-Tema Motorway project.



“I felt very ashamed to listen to what he had to say. In 2021, the minister said they have signed an agreement for the construction (of the Accra-Tema Motorway PP project). Today, this finance minister is saying that they are now going through procurement.



“...the finance minister told us that one of the reasons he cancelled the road tolls was that road toll collection ends up creating pollution in the environment. When the Speaker of Parliament told them by law they need to come to Parliament before they can cancel the tolls, they told the Speaker to go and collect the tolls himself. In front of the Speaker today, he is telling us that he is bringing the tolls back,” Agbodza said at a press briefing in Parliament.



“This finance minister is not fit for purpose. He is a disgrace. He should go and tender in his resignation. He has totally lost control of the economy and he cannot be trusted to tell the truth about anything. And that is why I feel that this should be the last time he comes to Parliament,” Agbodza added.



On Monday, July 25, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced a decision by the government to reintroduce road tolls.



According to the minister, the tolls will be collected on specific roads whose financing will come through a strategic Public Private Partnership Agreement under the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund.



The minister, delivering the 2022 mid-year budget review address in parliament noted that the 22.7-kilometre Accra-Tema Motorway and Extension Project is one of such roads.



“Mr. Speaker, under the Ministry of Roads and Highways (MoRH) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programme for road infrastructure, the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Maintain (DBFOM) Accra – Tema Motorway and Extension PPP Project (27.7km) is at the procurement stage. Site works are expected to commence in September 2022.



“The Government of Ghana has made a strategic decision, in line with the Public Private Partnership Act, 2020 (Act 1039) to procure the Accra-Tema Motorway and Extensions Project through GIIF with a mandate to deliver a GIIF-led PPP financing solution, where maximum funds are raised from the market, but majority ownership of the project remains with GIIF on behalf of the Ghanaian Government,” he said.



