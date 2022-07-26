Road toll cancellation policy remains in force – Deputy Minister

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephen Jalula, deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, has said the government’s policy to cancel the collection of road tolls remains in force.



His explanation comes on the back of the Finance Minister’s announcement that “the Government of Ghana shall provide funding through GIIF to take equity in the Special Purpose Vehicle to be created by GIIF for the project.”



Speaking in a JoyNews interview on Monday, July 25, the Deputy Minister pointed out that if the government wants to reintroduce road tolls, the process will be laid before Parliament for further action.



“My understanding is that the policy has not changed and it is not going to change under this new statement that was read. What he [Finance Minister] did say was that the Tema Motorway will be done under PPP and the road will be tolled. If subsequently, the government decides to change the policy on the road tolling, that one will come to Parliament for consideration,” Stephen Jalula explained.



Reading the 2022 budget on November 17, 2021, Ken Ofori-Atta told the MPs that the “government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately after the Budget is approved."



However, presenting the mid-year budget on Monday, July 25, the Minister announced that government will toll the 27.7-kilometre Tema Motorway road project after completion.



The project he said, will be done in line with the Public Private Partnership Act, 2020 (Act 1039) to establish a concession agreement between the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) and the Roads and Highway Ministry.



“The completed road will be tolled to recover the whole life cost of the completed infrastructure as well as pay lenders and provide a return for equity investors.



“The Government of Ghana shall provide funding through GIIF to take equity in the Special Purpose Vehicle to be created by GIIF for the project,” Ofori-Atta further revealed. “All new roads of this nature will be tolled.”



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



PEN/SARA