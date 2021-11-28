Road safety: Fix the roads while we do our part to be safe – Drivers to government

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

GhanaWeb holds road safety walk



Drivers and commuters sensitised on road safety



Drivers want government to do its part in promoting road safety



Drivers at the Atomic-Madina lorry park said they want government to ensure the roads they drive on are safe and does not contribute to the causes of accidents in the country.



According to the drivers, as much as they are committed to doing their share in the collective road safety course, the factors go beyond their domain.



They were sharing their concerns when GhanaWeb Road Safety Health Walk participants arrived at the lorry park to interact with them and sensitise the drivers on the need to stay safe on the road.



“Road safety for me is about doing everything right to ensure I don’t contribute to an accident. But the truth is that our roads are not good and it is not helping. Even places where zebra crossing markings should be you don’t see them. When a traffic light goes out, they don’t fix it. The government must be up and doing. Governments from days back have all not prioritized the state of our roads and it’s not good,” a driver said.



On the factors that limit drivers from ensuring safety on the road, another driver stated that there is a need for government and other stakeholders to ensure that roads are fixed to reduce the rate of accidents.



“What I can say is that they should fix what needs fixing and we will also ensure we drive safely,” he stated.



The GhanaWeb Road Safety campaign was climaxed on Saturday, November 27, 2021, with a health walk.



As part of the exercise, the participants made up of staff of GhanaWeb, road safety stakeholders including; officers of the Ghana National Fire Service, Police Motor and Traffic Department Officers, National Road Safety Authority officials as well as representatives of various driver unions, shared informative fliers with drivers and commuters while engaging them on road safety.



Other partners who joined the exercise include officials from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as well as Verna Mineral Water, Somoco Ghana Limited and D’elish Restaurant who came on board as sponsors.



The health walk which commenced at the Legon Presec School entrance went through two lorry parks in Madina and then terminated at East Legon after several drivers and commuters had been engaged and sensitized on the need for road safety.



