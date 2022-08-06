Road crashes kill 39 persons in Bono region this year

Regional News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: GNA

Road crashes have killed 39 persons and injured 95 others in the Bono Region from January to June this year, Mr. Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, the Bono Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Friday, he said 72 crashes involving 105 vehicles as well as nine pedestrian knockdowns were recorded within the period.



In 2021, the region recorded 98 accidents involving 154 vehicles, 43 deaths and three pedestrian knockdowns within the same period, he added, and attributed the decrease to intensified road safety education on the accident-prone highways in the region.



Mr Boateng said road crashes were prone in the Sunyani, Berekum, Wenchi and Dormaa Municipalities, and identified driver errors as the major factors contributing to road accidents in the region.



He emphasised ensuring accident-free on the highways remained a shared and collective responsibility, and called on passengers to check commercial drivers against speeding and wrongful overtaking.



Mr Boateng appealed to the media, particularly the electronic media, to support the Authority in road safety education and campaigns by providing free airtime and advised drivers to do regular vehicle maintenance and avoid reckless driving to help prevent accidents and reckless loss of lives and properties.