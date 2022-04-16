Road crash fatalities decline in Upper East Region

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: GNA

Deaths from road crashes in the Upper East Region have declined by 23 cases in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.



Statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) revealed that the region recorded 10 deaths and 44 injuries from January to March from 38 crashes this year as against 33 deaths and 72 injuries from 78 crashes recorded within the same period last year.



Mr Banewel Antwi Dawuda, Regional Assistant Planning Manager, NRSA, made this known to the Ghana News Agency at Bolgatanga on the sidelines of a sensitisation and training programme organised for commercial drivers and transport unions.



Although the 87 vehicles were involved crashes in the first quarter this year which was more than the 63 vehicles recorded last year, only four pedestrians were knocked as compared to seven last year.



Mr Dawuda said although there was a decline in in almost all road crashes in the region for the first three months of the year, human errors and speeding continued be the dominant causes of the phenomenon.



He said due the rural nature of the region, motorbikes and tricycles were the preferred means of transport and added that apart of the lack of training to equip these riders, most of them were minors, who did not know roads sign and other traffic regulations and also consumed alcohol.



The Regional Assistant Planning Manager explained that the Authority was committed to reducing road crashes in the region and called on all stakeholders to view safety on the road as a collective responsibility.



Superintendent of Police, Mr Williams Kpormegbe, Upper East Regional Commander, Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), advised the drivers to renew their licenses, roadworthy and insurance among others to avoid being caught up with the law.



He said the police and other security agencies were partners that aimed at assisting users of the road to avoid accidents to protect lives and property and called on all stakeholders to assist them to deliver on their mandate, “we want to have accident free festivities.”



Mr Abdul-Fatawu Atinga, Upper East Regional Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), as part of efforts to help reduce road crashes, GPRTU in the region had designated two drivers to one vehicle for long distance buses to curb night leading to crashes.



“Apart from that we have in place an 11-member committee to be monitoring drivers who take in alcohol during working hours and sanction them accordingly by suspending the driver months.



“When we put these measures, we suspended two drivers and after they lost their jobs and this has scared drivers who take in alcohol and three drivers that we knew were taking alcohol have stopped,” he added.