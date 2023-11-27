Road contractors have abandoned sites – Bremanhene to government

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

The Chief of Bremang Asikuma in the Central Region, Nana Amoakwa Boadu VII has become the latest traditional leader to complain about the state of roads in his jurisdiction.



According to him, contractors have abandoned their sites and government’s immediate intervention is required.



Speaking at a public function, the chief noted that an appeal was made to the government over the bad nature of their roads, following which contracts were awarded and work started on some roads.



He added that the contractors, after commencing work on the roads, have since abandoned their sites.



“If you look at the current work, it would have been better if things were left to be the same as in the past. We are in challenging times and so we look forward to the government making arrangements with the contractors for their return to site to complete the roads,” the chief noted.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong who was also present at the community engagement sought to suggest that the government had significantly improved infrastructure in the area, specifically roads.



His claim however was welcomed with a chorus of boos from the crowd which disrupted the flow of the event for a period of time.



Recently, Paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Area, Nana Kwasi Bosompra broke into tears while complaining about the state of roads in the area.



Part of his concerns was that the primary road connecting Mim to the main township remained abandoned despite having been given on contract.



The chief, visibly emotional, lamented the adverse impact of the dusty road on his health, and on the state of palace deities.



"The last time Nana Addo came here, I told him that Nana due to dust, all our gods have deserted us. Now when I talk you can hear the impact of how it has affected my health. It is dust that has left me with head problems.

What is our crime? Ahafo Region, what have we done wrong?"



Wiping away tears, the traditional leader recounted that the road in front of the palace was initially awarded to Kofi Job by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government, who began mobilizing equipment to the site. However, all road contracts in the region were halted immediately after the Nana Akufo-Addo government assumed office in 2017.



The chief voiced his concerns during a visit by the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election, former President John Dramani Mahama.



Mahama made a stop at the palace during his "Building Ghana Tour" of the Ahafo Region.