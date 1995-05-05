NDC promises economic independence for Ghana

General News of Friday, 5 May 1995

Mr Huudu Yahaya, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stressed that the NDC Government is determined to achieve economic independence for the country. This goal, which could be attained through a strong self-suporting economy, cannot be postponed, he said, adding, "It must be achieved now". Mr Yahaya said these at a fund-raising rally organised at Ve-Golokuati by the Hohoe South Constituency branch of the NDC to raise funds to construct a permanent party secretariat for the constituency.



The 10-Million cedis project takes off this month at the constituency headquaters at Ve-Golokuati with an amount of 2.36 million cedis, 45 bags of cement and 25 pieces of sawn timber realised at the rally. He noted that the country can be truly independent only if it is able to build a strong self-sustaining economy capable of propelling it on the path of development.



The NDC General Secretary expressed the conviction that Ghana is endowed with all that is needed for development, including honest and dedicated leadership and therefore needs to work harder towards attaining the requisite level of economic growth and progress. Consequently, he called on Ghanaians to register massively and continue to vote the party into power to enable it to continue with the kind of development that will benefit the people.



Turning on the Value Added Tax (VAT) is to widen the tax net so as to raise enough funds for government to support the country's development efforts. The Volta Regional Chairman of the party, Professor Frank A Novor, stressed that Opposition is necessary in a democratic society to give constructive suggestions to the government in power, having prime regard to the national interest.



The Volta Regional Minister, Mr Modestus Ahiable, asked the followers of the party not to be dissuaded by false propaganda of the opposition and withdraw their support for the party.



