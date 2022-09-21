Road accidents: Over 200 people are killed every month - National Road Safety Authority

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Over 200 people are killed every month through road accidents in Ghana, whiles over 10, 000 others are seriously impacted by road traffic injuries, according to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).



The NRSA said the figure was a period between January 1, 2022, and August 31, 2022, which accounted for 1,600 deaths.



This was disclosed by the Acting Director General for NRSA, Mr. Davis Osafo Adonteng, on Otec Fm’s morning show, ‘Nyansapo’, hosted by Captain Koda, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.



He stated that the figure represents a 16% decrease as compared to the same period in 2021 which recorded 1,800 deaths.



Mr. Adonteng stated that these are accidents caused mainly by overtaking and over-speeding by some drivers.



Fatigue, he added, was also another factor that caused those accidents.



To reduce the carnage, Mr Adonteng maintained that reducing over-speeding, over-taking and reckless driving is the only way out.



“Most road accidents are caused by over-speeding, over-taking, and reckless driving. We have always maintained that if these are curbed, definitely the accidents will reduce,” he said.



“It is health warming to note that road accidents are on the decline this year (2022) as compared to last year (2021), but more needs to be done”, he emphasized.