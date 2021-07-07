Road accidents: It's time to use satellite on our roads - Nana Akomea

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has proposed for the use of satellite to check road accidents in the country.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Nana Akomea expressed worry over the rate of accidents on the roads, claiming thousands of lives and causing many other road users to sustain serious injuries.



Road accident-related deaths in Ghana are said to exceed COVID-19 deaths.



Recommending a remedy for the situation, Nana Akomea believed utilizing satellite on the roads will help the authorities to identify reckless drivers and any threat that may cause accidents.



"It should be possible that Accra to Tamale should be on the footprint of a satellite. Today, we have the technology. So, if it is on the footprint of a satellite, the Police stations on the roads . . . should have on the screen the footprint" of the areas, he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Nana Akomea also advised drivers to drive safely.



