Road accidents: 200 people died in June, death toll in 1st half of the year reaches 1,450

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The latest road traffic accident statistics from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service indicate that 200 more persons died in June (2021) alone.



From January to May, 1,250 were killed.



The country has for the first half of the year recorded 1,450 deaths which represent a 27.19% increase compared to the same time last year where 1,040 people lost their lives.



The Ashanti Region still leads road accidents as it has in the past six months recorded 297 deaths.



The Eastern Region follows with 243 deaths.



Meanwhile, in the past six months alone, 622 people have died from motorcycle-related accidents, while 2,841 have been injured.



Between January and June, 8,088 people have been injured which represents an increase of 19.45% same time last year where 6,855 people got injured.