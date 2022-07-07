Road To IMF: Akufo-Addo must apologize to Ghanaians - NDC MP

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Kintampo North Constituency for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Kwame Kumah has called on President Nana Addo and the NPP government to as a matter of urgency to apologize to Ghanaians for going to IMF.



”I believe NPP administration should appologies to Ghanaians, adding the NPP promise never to go to IMF and that any government that goes to IMF is incompetent and incapable of ruling the country”.



He said this after a delegation from the International Monetary Fund was scheduled to arrive in Accra on Tuesday to begin in-person meetings with Ghanaian government representatives over an economic support plan.



The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, is a multinational organization with the goal of fostering global trade, generating high employment and sustained economic growth, and reducing poverty.



Speaking on ”Accra-Based Kingdom FM Anopa Nkomo” Joseph Kwame Kumah mentioned that the government has no choice but to go to the IMF due to economic crises the country is facing.



”He noted, if we manage our finances well enough and work without corruption we will not be going to the IMF for any support”.



”The International Monetary Fund or IMF is the only solution for the country’s economy to bounce back because nothing is working and the difficulties in the country are becoming unbearable” he explained.