Road Safety Authority to certify ‘Vulcanizers’

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has planned to regularize and certify activities of tyre technicians also known as vulcanizers in the country with the issuance of a practice permit to help improve their services.



The initiative by NRSA is geared towards reducing road carnages in the country.



According to the Authority, an operational audit conducted in 2021 revealed that quite a number of tyre technicians had little or no professional idea about their activities, which goes a long way in contributing to the number of road crashes is recorded in the country.



Speaking to the media at maiden capacity training at the Clossag Hall in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, Acting Director of Regulations at the NRSA, Kwame Kodua Attuahene, indicated that his outfit considered training and capacity building to curb the carnages on the roads.



“The issue of road safety rests not on only drivers, but vulcanizers have a huge and vital role, hence the need to upscale road safety education to cover all stakeholders in the sector.



“The training will continue across the country and we’re confident that by the time we’re done, these vulcanizers may acquire more knowledge on tyre fixing and its associated operations,” he said.



Kwame Kodua Attuahene added that the Authority will continue to engage various stakeholders to help reduce the rate at which the incidents occur in the country.



The Acting Director said NRSA will unionise these tyre technicians and continue to give them the training to enforce the tyre standards and extend the training to drivers and users of the roads.