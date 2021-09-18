River Asuoyeboah 'vomits' dead body of a man days after a torrential rain in Kumasi

Regional News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

Correspondence from the Ashanti region



The dead body of an unidentified man believed to be in his early thirties has been found at the shores of River Asuoyeboah.



This sad incident occurred at Abuakwa DKC in the Atwima Nwabiagya South municipality of the Ashanti region. The dead body had been washed ashore at the bank of the river, thus days after heavy downpour in the Ashanti Region.



Williams Osei, assembly member for the Abuakwa Manhyia Electoral speaking to Ghanaweb disclosed that the dead body of the unknown man was discovered by a farmer whilst he was working on his farm.



According to him, the farmer sensed a dead organism after perceiving a very unusual and unpleasant smell. He later discovered the decomposed body at the bank of the river a few steps from his farm.



The assembly member disclosed that he immediately invited the police after the news got to him.



He said it is very difficult to ascertain the identity of the deceased person due to the state of the body.



The body has since been conveyed by the Abuakwa Police Command while they look for the family of the deceased and an investigation is being conducted.